Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Ernest Lynwood Briggs


1933 - 2019
Ernest Lynwood Briggs Obituary
Ernest Lynwood Briggs

DURHAM

Mr. Ernest Lynwood Briggs, 86, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center.

Mr. Briggs was born August 6, 1933 to the late Fred and Roxie Briggs in Granville County, NC. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Briggs was a Korean War Veteran. He loved to sell cars, loved his church and loved everyone. Mr. Briggs will be remembered as a loving, kind and generous person.

Mr. Briggs is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Roxie Briggs; 2 brothers and 5 sisters.

Mr. Briggs is survived by his wife, Vivian Taylor Briggs; son, Barry Briggs of Granville Co., NC; step-son, Jason Hall of Durham, NC; daughter, Kathy Briggs of Durham, NC; sister, Barbara Hart of Durham, NC; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Dempsey, Charles Gunter, Larry Mangum, Jake Sykes, Lee Morgan and Dillon McIntyre.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held an hour prior from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. Officiating will be Jack O'Neal. Entombment will follow at Oak Grove Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Roberson Grove Baptist Church, 5203 Cheek Road, Durham, NC 27704.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 10, 2019
