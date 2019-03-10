Services Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 (919) 596-8269 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 View Map Ernest Milton Hall Sr.

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ernest Milton Hall, Sr.



Durham



Mr. Ernest Milton Hall, Sr., 87, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019.



Mr. Hall was born July 6, 1931 to Tom and Ettaline Hall in Durham, NC. Ernest retired after proudly serving his country for 27 years in the United States Army. He then served his community for several years as a Deputy in the Durham County Sheriff's Department. Mr. Hall was a licensed Practical Nurse, was a member of the Durham Masonic Lodge #352, Scottish Rite and Sudan Shriners. He loved Blue Grass music, the North Carolina mountains and beaches. Ernest was an avid UNC fan. Mr. Hall will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great grandfather.



Mr. Hall is preceded in death by his parents Tom and Ettaline Hall; daughter, Paula Crabtree; sons-in-law, Paul Thornton and Jerry Watkins.



Mr. Hall is survived by his wife, Marsha C. Hall of the home; stepson, Marshall Averette (Melissa) of Durham, NC; sons, Charles "Skeeter" Elliott (Kelly) of Clayton, NC, Thomas J. Hall (Mary) of Swainsboro, GA, Ernest M. Hall, Jr. "Sam" (Vicki) of Durham, NC; daughters, Pamela Watkins of Creedmoor, NC, Pat Meredith (Matt) of Durham, NC, Shirley Johnson (Rex) of Swainsboro, GA, Deborah Ross of Springfield, MO, Kelly Elliott of Springfield, MO, Tina Wicker (Don) of Graham, NC, Tammy Douglas (Stephen) of Holly Springs, NC, Anna Thornton of Eden, NC; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.



A visitation will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home.



A funeral service will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Reverend Earnest Thompson and Reverend Donnie Cash. Burial to follow at South Granville Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bible Believers Full Gospel Church at 815 Hurley Rd. Durham, NC 27704. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries