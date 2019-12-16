|
|
Ernest Orrus Clark
Chapel Hill
Ernest Orrus Clark, 79, died Tuesday, December 09, 2019, in Duke University Med. Center in Durham, NC. He was born Friday, June 7, 1940 to the late William Wesley Clark and the late Maggie Frances Lunsford Clark. He was the husband of Theresa Clark.
The funeral will be conducted Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Childrens Chapel, Graham, NC. 1:00pm Family Visitation and 2:00pm funeral. He was employed by Custom Stone & Marble Fabricator in Durham.
Survivors are his wife, Theresa Turner Clark; sons, Erron Clark, Tijon Clark, Eric Clark and Tyrone Burrel, two grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing, 10:00 AM, Monday, December 16, 2019 in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 16, 2019