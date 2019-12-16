Home

Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-3976
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Childrens Chapel,
Graham, NC
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Childrens Chapel,
Graham, NC
Ernest O. Clark


1940 - 2019
Ernest O. Clark Obituary
Ernest Orrus Clark

Chapel Hill

Ernest Orrus Clark, 79, died Tuesday, December 09, 2019, in Duke University Med. Center in Durham, NC. He was born Friday, June 7, 1940 to the late William Wesley Clark and the late Maggie Frances Lunsford Clark. He was the husband of Theresa Clark.

The funeral will be conducted Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Childrens Chapel, Graham, NC. 1:00pm Family Visitation and 2:00pm funeral. He was employed by Custom Stone & Marble Fabricator in Durham.

Survivors are his wife, Theresa Turner Clark; sons, Erron Clark, Tijon Clark, Eric Clark and Tyrone Burrel, two grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing, 10:00 AM, Monday, December 16, 2019 in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 16, 2019
