Ernie Melvin McBroom, Sr.
Hillsborough
Ernie Melvin McBroom, Sr., 74, passed away April 20, 2019 at his home in Hillsborough. He was the son of the late Melvin Hernon McBroom and Avie Perry McBroom.
Mr. McBroom is survived by his wife, Janice Mize McBroom; daughter, Deena McBroom Keeter (Earl); son, Ernie Melvin McBroom Jr.; grandchildren, Ryan Thompson (Jennifer), Lindsay Keeter Baptist; 3 great-grandchildren, Tyler Thompson, Taylor Thompson, Theodore Baptist; and his beloved dog, Co-Co.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 24 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Hillsborough with Rev. Keith Bartholomew officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the New Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are acceptable.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 23, 2019