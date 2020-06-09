Estella Perry
January 10, 1944 - May 27, 2020
Durham
Mrs. Estella Perry, 76 daughter of the late Mr. Joseph and Eastha Ford transitioned from labor to reward on May 27th 2020. Educated in Durham county public schools, she went on to obtain a degree in Nursing from the illustrious NC Central University. Mrs. Perry leaves to cherish her memory niece Pamlica Jones; nephew, Herbert Jones, and a host of family and friends.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 9, 2020.