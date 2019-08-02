|
Esther Caesar Hayes
June 16, 1938 - July 25, 2019
Durham
The passing of Mrs. Esther Caesar Hayes, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Duke Regional Hospice, Palliative Care Unit is being announced by her family.
Mrs. Esther Hayes was born June 16, 1938 to the late John and Arnetha Caesar. She spent her childhood in Durham and graduated from Merrick-Moore High School in 1957.
Surviving to celebrate her living and to mourn her loss are her children, Maurice LaVon Hayes (Lisa), James Jacobus Hayes, Jr., Sherron Hayes Williams (James) and Andrew Pasquel Hayes; six grandchildren, Marshall O. Williams, Chelsea M. Hayes, Jamie D. William, Olivia S. Williams , Andrew C. Hayes and Ashton P. Hayes; and a multitude of extended family and friends who will miss her.
A celebration of Esther's life will be held at White Rock Baptist Church, 1102 Fayetteville Street, Durham, North Carolina 27707 on Monday, August 5th; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019