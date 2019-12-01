Home

Esther Jean Krigbaum

Esther Jean Krigbaum Obituary
Esther Jean Krigbaum

Durham

Esther Jean Krigbaum passed away on November 21, 2019 at the age of 97. Née Wolfe, Esther was born in Ainsworth, Iowa and grew up on a farm, the youngest of 6 children. She attended Milliken University and graduated in 1943. A resident of Durham since 1953, she was an active member of Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir for over 50 years. She was an accomplished musician, and the pianist for many activites in and out of the church.

Her outreach to the community was extensive and included tutoring in the Durham public schools. She was an avid nature lover and bird watcher. She was generous, always thinking of others, and a doting mother and grandmother.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, William Richard Krigbaum, and is survived by her daughters, Katy Krigbaum (Patrick FitzGerald), Janet Waterfield (Rob Waterfield), Lynn Krigbaum (Glen Agrin) and her Grandchildren, William and Felicity Fitzgerald.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church for its music programs.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 1, 2019
