Ethel Faye Whitfield Edwards
Durham
Ethel Faye Whitfield Edwards, 91, of Durham, North Carolina died, Saturday November 2, 2019. The family is celebrating Faye's long and well-lived life. She loved each one of us with all her heart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Theodore Edwards.
Born in Wayne County, she was the daughter of the late James Thomas Whitfield and Beatrice Theresa Knox both of Lenior County, North Carolina.
Mrs. Edwards was retired as an infant caregiver. She was a member of Fearrington Road Baptist Church in Durham.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Gardens, Henderson, North Carolina, conducted by the Reverend Frank Sossamon.
Surviving are a daughter, Beverly Faye Edwards Abbott and her husband, Philip Ray Abbott; a grandson, Philip Edwards Abbott, and a great-grandson, Matthew Christopher Abbott-Rigsbee. She was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Alice Whitfield Wortham, a brother, William Knox Whitfield and a sister, Billie Jean Whitfield Lutz.
Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home. On- line condolences may be made at www.sossamonfuneralhome.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 7, 2019