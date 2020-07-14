Ethel Jean Jackson



Chapel Hill



Ethel Jean Jackson, MPH, professor emeritus of health behavior and health education, passed away peacefully at home on July 5, 2020. She leaves behind a legacy as a beloved wife to her husband of 57 years, Curtis Jackson, Jr., MPH and also as a mother, grandmother, teacher, mentor, advisor, practitioner and friend.



Ethel Jean Jackson was born to William (nicknamed "Teazelle") and Easter (Hargraves) Riggsbee at Duke University Hospital. She grew up in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and was raised with her older adopted sister, the late Billie (Hargraves) Dorsey.



Ethel's memories of her upbringing were ones of happiness and safety. However, her idyllic childhood was shattered when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. Ultimately, her mom was sent to a cancer treatment facility in Lumberton, North Carolina and at just 15 years old, Ethel Jean never saw her mother alive again. This traumatic experience had a lasting impact on her.



Ethel's father sent her to boarding school after her mother's death, believing that a motherless child needed more guidance than he could offer. As a result, she finished high school in Sedalia, North Carolina at Palmer Memorial Institute, a prestigious preparatory school for African-Americans.



After graduating from Palmer, Ethel Jean attended Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina. Ethel graduated from Bennett and moved from North Carolina and taught high school in Walterboro, South Carolina and at Blanche General Ely in Pompano Beach, Florida.



It was at Blanche General Ely that Ethel Jean met the love of her life, Curtis Jackson, Jr. Ethel and Curtis married on Christmas day, three months after meeting. Their marriage was the best gift they could have given to each other.



While in Florida, Ethel Jean and Curtis had their first daughter, Rhonda. They later had their second daughter, Lorie. After the couple returned to Chapel Hill, they had their third and final daughter, Dasha.



Ethel and Curtis attended the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. The Jacksons earned Master of Public Health (MPH) degrees in 1974.



Ethel joined the faculty of the Gillings School as a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Health Behavior and Health Education in 1981. She served as director of the undergraduate program and was also practicum coordinator for many MPH students. Ethel also served as a visiting professor at North Carolina Central University. She was the faculty coordinator for the Helping Mothers/Helping Families program in Lee and Chatham Counties, and a consultant for Black Churches United for Better Health, a program designed to help church members increase the amount of fruits and vegetables in their diets. During her tenure at the University, she was nominated for the Gillings School's McGavran Award for Excellence in Teaching and was selected to participate in the 1992 Restoration of the Black Family White House Congressional Briefing.



Alongside Dr. Eva Salber, Ethel innovated the concept of the lay health advisor. After instituting the lay health advisor approach in practice, she formalized the concept in a 1997 article with Dr. Carol Parks, titled "Recruitment and Training Issues From Selected Lay Health Advisor Programs Among African-Americans: a 20-year Perspective." The article was among the top twenty cited pieces of public health literature for decades, and it is still referenced to this day.



Ethel Jean was a charter member of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. In 1994, she co-chaired the chapter's first Delta Dreamers program – an annual philanthropic event for scholarships – and helped raise the largest amount of scholarship funds in the chapter's history, more than $20,000.



When Ethel retired from UNC in 1998, the Gillings School established the Ethel Jean Jackson Health Education Practice Award in her honor.



Ethel was recognized in the community for her commitment to service. In 2014, she won the Hometown Heroes award and received the Village Pride Award from WCHL radio. In 2016, the Durham Alumnae Chapter of Bennett College honored her with the Women of Vision Award of Excellence, in recognition of her distinguished leadership in health education and community outreach.



Ethel Jean was very active in her church, Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church of Chapel Hill. She found her niche working with the Young People Division, "YPD". Ethel always emphasized to the young people the importance of making Jesus their Savior and Lord. And without fail, she made her presence known at church routinely exclaiming "Glory!" throughout the service.



As her good friend from childhood, Alberta Neely, so aptly put it at Ethel's retirement party, "Ethel Jean may not have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but she has a star in Chapel Hill. She has a star at the University. And one day she will have a star around the great throne of God."



