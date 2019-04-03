Services McClure Funeral Service - Mebane 1308 South Third Street Mebane , NC 27302 (919) 563-3561 Visitation 1:00 PM Efland United Methodist Church Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Efland United Methodist Church Etta "Jackie" Tuck

Mrs. Etta Green "Jackie" Tuck, 94, of Mebane, NC, passed away on Monday April 1, 2019 at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington. A native of Chatham Co. NC and a former resident of Durham, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Beatrice Griffin Green and the wife of the late Brodie Miles Tuck. Jackie was a talented seamstress for her family and friends from making clothes for the entire family or drapes for dollhouses for her children all the way to working for interior designers in Durham. She was a member of Efland United Methodist Church. She had worked with the Orange County Home Extension office to help others. She loved to plant and raise her vegetable garden every year. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and was known by everyone as Mimi. Survivors include her daughters, Mickey Brown (Larry), of Burlington and Pat Reitzel (Jack), of Tarboro; grandchildren, Tracy Combs (Gene), Wendy Klein (John), Michael Brown (Traci), Matt Reitzel (Vickie) and Katie Chappell (Mike); and many loving great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lucille Murray, Myrtis Moore, Ollie Moody and a brother, Ben Irvin Green. The family will receive friends on Thursday April 4, 2019 at 1:00 at Efland United Methodist Church followed by a Celebration of her Life at 2:00 PM with the Pastors Lori Higgins, Cindy Lister and Ray Gooch officiating the service. Burial will follow in the New Efland UMC Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Efland UMC at 3418 US Highway 70 W, Efland, NC 27243 or to the . Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 3, 2019