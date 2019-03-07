Eugene "Smitty" Smith



Durham



Eugene "Smitty" Smith, age 86 of 2922 Beechwood Drive, Durham, NC, died Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Duke Hospital. He was born to the late Frank and Cynthia Smith in Asheville, NC.



Eugene was married to the former Edith C. Rhodes. To this union two daughters were born, Patricia Yvette Smith and Deborah Cynthia Smith.



Memorial Services will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Joseph AME Church. Visitation will be at 11:00 AM and service at 12:00 Noon with the Rev. Dr. Ronald Owens officiating.



Mr. Smith was a retired librarian from North Carolina Central University where he worked for more than 30 years. After retiring from NCCU, he worked at his church, St. Joseph AME Church, as a Sexton for many years.



Survivors include his daughter Deborah Smith Deal (Jerome) of Houston, TX, grandson, Jerome C. Deal, II of Houston, TX, sister, Wilhelmina Smith of Los Angeles, CA, four stepsisters, Carolyn Smith of Pontiac, MA, Joyce Marable, Dorothy Boyd, Gloria Benton of Cleveland, OH. Adopted sister Doris Barbee and four adopted nieces, Beverly Barbee, Tonya Barbee, Vickie Barbee and Cherry Barbee of Washington, DC.



In addition, to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Yvette Smith, his brothers Frank "Buddy" Smith, Eddie Smith, stepmother, Elizabeth Smith, and adopted parents Joseph and Lucille Smith.



Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary