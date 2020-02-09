|
Eugene "Vic" Victor Veasey
DURHAM
DURHAM: Eugene "Vic" Victor Veasey, 79, went home to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, February 7, 2020 where his Homecoming was joyfully welcomed by many friends and family.
He was born in Durham, NC to the late Joseph Austin Veasey and Sarah Grace Umstead Veasey. In addition to his parents, Mr. Veasey was also predeceased by his brother, Joseph Austin Veasey Jr.
Mr. Veasey is survived by his wife, Sylvia Veasey who he faithfully loved and cherished over their 46 years of marriage; and by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Jay and Jenny Veasey, Matthew and Jessica Veasey, and four sweet grandchildren, Jacob Austin Veasey, Jordyn Grace Veasey, Tyler Austin Veasey and Blake Edward Veasey.
Mr. Veasey was a retired Life Insurance Agent where he served clients in Durham for many years, working hard to provide and care for his family. His Christian values influenced the way he served his clients, always with integrity and compassion throughout his career. He was a graduate of Northern Durham High School and served in the Army National Guard for six years. He was a long-time member at both Northgate Chapel and Gorman Baptist Church in Durham where he enjoyed the preaching of God's Word and singing great hymns of the Christian faith. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Vic was a kind, selfless individual, a true man of God who will be missed dearly until we see him again in Heaven.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Steve Decker, his brother-in-law, officiating. Burial will follow the services in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" 2 Timothy 4:7
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 9, 2020