Eula Lee Brewer Harris
Hillsborough
Eula Lee Brewer Harris, 92, of Durham, NC died on September 29, 2020.
A native of Orange County, NC, and graduate of Hillsborough High School, and Croft's Business College, she lived most of her adult life in Durham. She worked for American Tobacco Company, Blue Cross of NC, and Duke University. She was a member of the Durham Exchange Club, and Yates Baptist Church.
Survivors include son, Michael (Jennifer); grandchildren Caroline and Katie; and her sister, Mary B. Wilson, of Burlington. She was preceded in death by husband, Albert David Harris, brother, Billy D. Brewer, sister, Nellie B. Long, sister, Emma B. Herndon, and parents, Morris William Brewer and Beulah Ann Aldridge Brewer.
Memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels of Durham or Yates Baptist Church.
No services will be held.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough.
