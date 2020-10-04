1/
Eula Lee Harris
Eula Lee Brewer Harris

Hillsborough

Eula Lee Brewer Harris, 92, of Durham, NC died on September 29, 2020.

A native of Orange County, NC, and graduate of Hillsborough High School, and Croft's Business College, she lived most of her adult life in Durham. She worked for American Tobacco Company, Blue Cross of NC, and Duke University. She was a member of the Durham Exchange Club, and Yates Baptist Church.

Survivors include son, Michael (Jennifer); grandchildren Caroline and Katie; and her sister, Mary B. Wilson, of Burlington. She was preceded in death by husband, Albert David Harris, brother, Billy D. Brewer, sister, Nellie B. Long, sister, Emma B. Herndon, and parents, Morris William Brewer and Beulah Ann Aldridge Brewer.

Memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels of Durham or Yates Baptist Church.

No services will be held.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
October 2, 2020
Some of my oldest and fondest memories are of Eula and David.
She and my mother (Mabel) were friends since the 1940's.

She was loved, and will be missed.
Condolences to her son Michael, and all her family and friends.
Carl Packer
Friend
October 1, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
