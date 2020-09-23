Euzelle Smith

Euzelle P. Smith



July 3, 1919 - September 19, 2020



Chapel Hill, North Carolina



Jessica Euzelle Patterson Smith, was born July 3, 1919 to the late Conway DeWitt Patterson and Annie Eugenia Brown Patterson in Newport News, Virginia. She entered eternal rest on Sept. 19, 2020; surrounded by her children and grandchildren at the home built by her husband, Reginald. She was an amazing 101 years old. Euzelle was educated in the public school system and graduated from Huntington High School in 1936. She continued her education by paying her own way through Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) where she received a B.S. Degree in Elementary Education in 1941. In 1962 she earned her Masters of Art in Education and in 1970 a State Certification in Guidance and Counseling; both from North Carolina Central University.



While attending Hampton Institute, Euzelle met the love of her life, Reginald Smith, and on June 19, 1943 they were married. In the same year, they relocated from Newport News, Virginia to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to start their teaching careers with Orange County Training School and Lincoln High School. Following the integration of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, her career continued at the elementary and middle school levels; where she worked in multiple schools in the district. In 1968 she left the classroom and became a Guidance Counselor at Grey Culbreth, where she worked until she retired in 1981. Euzelle and Reginald's commitment to the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School System resulted in the R.D. and Euzelle P. Smith Middle School being named in their honor in 2000. Euzelle visited the school often and participated in many activities with the students. It was a joy for her to be involved in the school's student life.



Euzelle has been a member of First Baptist Church since moving to Chapel Hill. She was a member of the Ladies Aid Club; serving as President for many years. She was also involved with Women of Distinction Club, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, and the Chapel Hill Woman's Club.



Euzelle was a loving wife to Reginald (who preceded her in death) for 72 years. She was a devoted mother to her children Andrea S. Bunn (William) (both of whom preceded her in death,) Pamela S. Edwards (James), Patrice S. Wall (Darrell) and Reginald D. Smith, II. She was blessed to have six grandsons (Sean Bunn, Bryan Bunn, Brandon Bunn, Reginald Smith, III, Darrell Wall, II, James T. Edwards, III,); four granddaughters (Aarika Wall, Tia Edwards, Jessica Wall, and Victoria Smith); 3 great-grandchildren (Kory Bunn, Maya Bunn, and King Penny), a brother Audel Patterson (Frances) and a special niece, Lauren Patterson. Euzelle was also lovingly cared for by a special angel, Ruby McMillian and was loved by host of family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Smith Middle School to support families in need. Donations can be in the form of a financial contribution or grocery gift cards and should be sent to Smith Middle School, Attention Tina Moore (tmoore@chccs.k12.nc.us) at 9201 Seawell School Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27516.



Due to COVID restrictions, graveside services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.



