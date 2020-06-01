Evelyn H. Burnette
1943 - 2020
Mrs. Evelyn Howard Burnette

January 19, 1943 - May 29, 2020

Durham

Mrs. Evelyn Howard Burnette, 77, died Friday, May 29, 2020. A service will be held for family on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. Interment will follow in Markham Memorial Gardens. There is a public viewing on Wednesday from 9:00am-12:30pm. The family is receiving guest at 707 Gaston Ave. Masks are required for the viewing and the service.

Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Viewing
09:00 - 12:30 PM
Burthey Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-0327
