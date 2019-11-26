Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chapel Hill Public Library
100 Library Road
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map

Evelyn Hope Daniel


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Hope Daniel Obituary
Evelyn Hope Daniel

NOVEMBER 23, 1933 - NOVEMBER 24, 2019

Carrboro

Evelyn Hope Daniel, 86, of Carrboro, NC, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 24, 2019. A native of Whitefield, Maine she was the daughter of George Cunningham and Evelyn Cole Cunningham.

Evelyn was well known as Dean and Professor Emerita with the UNC School of Information and Library Science at Chapel Hill.

Evelyn arrived in Chapel Hill in June of 1985, where she continued her research and teaching. Evelyn thoroughly enjoyed working with her students. She was always a keen supporter of public libraries and served for many years on the Board of Trustees for the Chapel Hill Library. She also supported and served on several community committees.

Survivors include three children: Nancy Snyder and her husband, William, of Old Town, Maine; George Daniel and his wife, Hannah, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Dawn Carver and her husband, Bulo, of Graham, North Carolina; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey Martin Daniel, and her long-time canine companion, Margarita.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Road, Chapel Hill, NC from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Orange County Public Library, Orange County SPCA, Orange County Library or NC Botanical Gardens.

Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill is assisting the family. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -