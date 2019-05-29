Services Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory 1113 W. Main St Durham , NC 27701 (919) 688-6387 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Aldersgate United Methodist Church Service 11:00 AM Aldersgate United Methodist Church Evelyn Pearl Hoffler Anderson

1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Evelyn Pearl Hoffler Anderson



May 10, 1923 - May 26, 2019.



Durham



Durham, NC – Evelyn Pearl Hoffler Anderson, age 96, died in Durham on May 26, 2019. She was born on May 10, 1923 to the late Earl Van Dorn Hoffler and Mary Pearl Jones Hoffler.



Evelyn graduated from Durham High School in 1941. Her first job was at Fidelity Bank in Durham. She then went to work for Home Security Life Insurance company as a bookkeeper until retirement in 1986. Evelyn was an active bowler, enjoyed working in the garden, sewing, cooking, spending time at Kerr Lake and was active in the Tobacco Land Civitan group. She also enjoyed attending Aldersgate United Methodist Church, visiting with friends, enjoyed spending time with her sisters, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Evelyn is survived by Carolyn Anderson Dennis (Lenwood) of Greensboro, North Carolina, Kaye Anderson Wilson (Richard) of Land O' Lakes, Florida, Van Anderson of Durham, North Carolina, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Erwin Charles Anderson Jr., her parents, five sisters and her daughter-in-law Lynn Efland Anderson.



The service will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 30th at 11:00 AM. Prior to the service, a visitation will be held at 10:00 AM at Aldersgate UMC. Following the 11:00 AM service, a graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1320 Umstead Road Durham, NC 27712, , https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html sc_icid=wtg-lz-donatenow , or the Durham Rescue Mission, PO Box 11368 Durham, NC 27703.



The Anderson family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries. Published in HeraldSun on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries