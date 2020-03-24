|
Evelyn Toler Taylor
Durham
Evelyn M. Taylor, 97, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born August 18, 1922 in Rocky Mount, the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Toler and Gertha Elaine Trull Toler. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest M. Taylor; sisters, Margaret T. Munn, Dorothy T. Hawkins; brother, Ben F. Toler; and grandchild, W. Austin Taylor.
She graduated from Rocky Mount High School in 1939, and received a BS degree from Woman's College (UNC-Greensboro) in 1943. She later attended UNC-Charlotte, and Western Carolina University.
She was executive secretary to the vice president at Burlington Industries in Rocky Mount for several years, before relocating to Mooresville, in 1965.
After certification as a teacher, she was employed by the Mooresville Graded School District, and taught for 17 years, retiring in 2002.
She then moved to Durham to be closer to family. While in her retirement years, she was fortunate to be able to travel, and visited more than 30 countries. She enjoyed experiencing foreign cultures and meeting new people worldwide. She could talk to anyone about anything, and no one was a stranger.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by her son, James M. Taylor and wife Catherine; grandchild, Andrew J. Taylor and wife Jackie; great grandchildren, Grayson Taylor and Avery Taylor; and sister, Anne T. Dice.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 25 at Pineview Cemetery in Rocky Mount.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to Greystone Baptist Church at 2601 Hillsborough Rd. Durham, NC 27705.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 24, 2020