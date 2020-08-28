1/1
Evelyn Watson
1934 - 2020
Evelyn Finch Watson

Aug. 13, 1934 - Aug. 26, 2020

Durham

Evelyn Finch Watson, age 86 of Durham, NC, formerly of the Deep River Community in Lee County, NC, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Hillcrest Convalescent Center in Durham, NC with her loving sisters by her side.

She was born in Durham, NC on August 13, 1934 to the late Hubert and Carrie Finch. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, of 36 years, Richard Earl Watson. She lived in Sanford from 1974 to 2015 and was a member of Jones Chapel United Methodist Church for many years. She was a great cook and enjoyed baking and cooking for church activities.

Evelyn is survived by her sisters, Faye Finch, Jean Finch and Patricia Day all of Durham, NC. She is also survived by two nephews, Craig Day (Cindy) and Duane Day, one great-niece Brittany Brunson (Jason); and a very dear friend, Betty Lovitte, whom she loved very much.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hillcrest Convalescent Center who have been very attentive over the past two years. Their love and wonderful care to Evelyn was so appreciated.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions may be sent to Jones Chapel United Methodist Church, 85 Jones Chapel Road, Sanford, NC 27330.

Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford
600 W. Main St.
Sanford, NC 27332
919-774-1111
