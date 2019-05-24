Home

Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Binkley Baptist Church
Chapel Hill, NC
Everett Vernon

Everett Vernon Obituary
Everett L. Vernon

May 3, 1930 - May 14, 2019

Chapel Hill

CDR (ret) Everett L Vernon, "Mickey" was born in Brewster, Ohio on May 3, 1930 to Ray Vernon and Mildred Dennis Vernon Schaney. He attended Miami of Ohio University as an undergraduate and Purdue University for his Masters. In 1953 he was commissioned into the US Navy as a pilot serving 23 years. Upon retiring in 1976 he became a well-known realtor in Chapel Hill, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Norma Jean, "Sally" Vernon. He is survived by two daughters, Susan Whitlow (Lee), Pamela Peaks (Eric Sr.), grandchildren Eric Jr. and Dawn all of Durham, NC and wife, Brenda Cunningham of Lake Worth, FL. Memorial, May 29, 4pm at Binkley Baptist Church, Chapel Hill, NC. Condolences may be shared online at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in HeraldSun on May 24, 2019
