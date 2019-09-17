|
Everette Lee "Rat" Lloyd
1927 - 2019
Chapel Hill
Chief, Ret. Everette Lee "Rat" Lloyd of Chapel Hill Fire Department was born on August 27, 1927 and passed away peacefully at Brookshire Nursing Center in Hillsborough, NC on August 20, 2019.
He was affectionately known as "Chief" to his many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Green and Clara Lloyd, late wife Frances Caldwell Lloyd, infant daughter Kay Frances Lloyd, daughter Louinga Lloyd Groves, brother Robert Lee (RL) Lloyd, and half-brother Dalton Lloyd.
He is survived by Billie Lloyd of White Cross, daughter Karen Parks of Black Mountain; three sisters, Leta Ellington, Eleanor Johnson (David) of Graham, and Peggy Mason (Marion) of Winston Salem; grandchildren, Tonjia Cheek, Jamie Cheek (Jessica), Cory Hooker (Stefan), Frances Carter and Melissa Parks; great-grandchildren, James and Katy Cheek, Savannah and Mary Grace Hooker, and Edelin Carter and beloved nieces and nephews.
Chief Lloyd donated his body to medical science research.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 9326 Bethel Hickory Grove Church Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27516. Visitation in the Fellowship Hall will follow the service.
The family wishes to thank the Brookshire Nursing Center staff of Hillsborough, UNC Health Care Hospice, and Chapel Hill Fire Department for their compassionate care and many visits.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in his memory to Bethel Baptist Church or UNC Health Care Hospice.
The family expresses appreciation to Chapel Hill Fire Department for their assistance in the Celebration of Life service.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 17, 2019