Fannie Burnette

Fannie Burnette Obituary
Fannie A. Burnette

August 27, 1925 - March 7, 2020

Durham

Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mrs. Fannie A. Burnette, age 94, who passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home.

A Service of Celebration has been scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Monroe Christian Center, 1701 Sherman Ave., Durham, North Carolina 27707. The family will assemble for a visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by the celebration service, at 2:00 respectively.

Mrs. Fannie A. Burnette will be laid to rest in Glennview Memorial Park.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 11, 2020
