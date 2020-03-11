|
Fannie A. Burnette
August 27, 1925 - March 7, 2020
Durham
Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mrs. Fannie A. Burnette, age 94, who passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home.
A Service of Celebration has been scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Monroe Christian Center, 1701 Sherman Ave., Durham, North Carolina 27707. The family will assemble for a visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by the celebration service, at 2:00 respectively.
Mrs. Fannie A. Burnette will be laid to rest in Glennview Memorial Park.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 11, 2020