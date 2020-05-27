Fannie Phillips



Holly Springs



Fannie Phillips peacefully went to her heavenly home on May 24th as she was surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 24, 1922 in Granville County, NC, and graduated from Creedmoor High School. She and Franklin A. Phillips were married on May 10, 1943 and enjoyed 65 loving years together before Frank went to be with the Lord.



Fannie and Frank moved to High Point, NC in 1955 where she was an active member of Jamestown United Methodist Church for 65 years. In her later years, the Anchor Class was very faithful with visits as she was unable to attend church. She resided in High Point until 2018 at which time she moved to Holly Springs to live with her daughter and to be closer to other family members.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Usher and Magmanettia Cash and her step-mother, Pearl Keith Cash; five brothers and their wives, Luther Cash (wife, Eva), Moses, Otho (wife, Hazel), Johnny (wife, Mae), Lucius (wife, Morrison); two sisters and their husbands, Pattie Williams (husband, Red), Nettie Emory (husband, Coy), and two grandsons, Alex Brown and Andy Brown.



Fannie is survived by one son, Frank Phillips, Jr. (Nancy), two daughters, Annette Troxler (husband, Mike) and Joyce Blackmon (husband, Ron); one brother-in-law, Vance Phillips; and three half-sisters, Laura Sue Womack, Ann Averette, and Barbara Walker; five grandchildren, Natalie Quesenberry (husband, Stephen), Rev. Adam Blackmon (wife, Sheree), Anthony Phillips, Tracey Dollarhite (husband, Kevin), Bronna Barbour (husband, Mark), and Rachel Brown (wife of the late Andy Brown). Fannie was blessed with eleven great-grandchildren, Veronica, Sophia, Scarlett, Hannah, Rachel, Amber, Abby, Tanner, Sammy, Jesse and Wyatt. She dearly loved all of her nieces and nephews.



Fannie was a devoted wife and a loving mother who taught her children to love and respect others. She loved life and cherished her friends and neighbors. She genuinely was an angel on earth and will be greatly missed.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. The visitation will be held an hour before the service on Thursday at Hudson Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.



Hudson Funeral Home will be observing social distancing for visitation as well as the funeral service, and asks everyone in attendance to wear a mask when entering the building.



