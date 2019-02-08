Faye B. Maynor



Lynchburg, VA



Faye B. Maynor, 86, of Lynchburg, Virginia, died Monday, February 4, 2019. Mrs. Maynor was born in Durham, NC, on December 7, 1932, the youngest of eleven children to Reddin B. Bass and Lillie Belle Everett Bass.



In addition to her parents and siblings, Mrs. Maynor was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Rosswell Alexander Maynor, and by a beloved daughter, Karen M. Fowler.



Mrs. Maynor is survived by three daughters: Lorrie M. Saunders and her husband Burrell of Norfolk, VA; Farah M. Marks and her husband Dudley of Lynchburg, VA; and Tracey Turpin of Roanoke, VA. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Rosswell Saunders and his wife Elizabeth; Lauren Fowler Reynolds and her husband Erick; Lyzah Richard; Marilyn Marks Taylor and her husband Julian; Samuel Marks; and five great grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Abigail and Benjamin Reynolds, and Coraline and Violet Saunders.



A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 S. Miami Blvd, Durham, NC, with the family receiving friends prior to the service at 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, Durham, NC.



Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 8, 2019