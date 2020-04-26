|
Faye Lewis Lloyd
October 22, 1948 - April 20, 2020
Durham
The family of Mrs. Faye Lewis Lloyd, age 71, announces her passing which occurred on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Faye was born on October 22, 1948 in Tarboro, North Carolina to the late Frank Lewis, Sr. and Roxie Christine Jones Lewis.
As an educator, Mrs. Lloyd was employed by Chapel Hill Carrboro Public Schools and Durham Public Schools for over twenty-five years. In addition to her contributions in the educational arena, she was an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
Viewings for Mrs. Faye Lewis Lloyd will take place at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N. Queen St., Tuesday, April 28, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 26, 2020