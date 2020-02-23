Home

Eakes Funeral Home
834 North Main Street
Creedmoor, NC 27522
(919) 528-2323
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Eakes Funeral Home
834 North Main Street
Creedmoor, NC 27522
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Eakes Funeral Home
834 North Main Street
Creedmoor, NC 27522
Faye Moore Lyon


1940 - 2020
Faye Moore Lyon Obituary
Faye Moore Lyon

March 5, 1940 - February 21, 2020

Creedmoor, NC



Obituary on: Faye Moore Lyon

Dateline: Creedmoor/Granville County

Faye Moore Lyon, 79, a longtime resident of Granville County passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at her home.

A native of Person County, she was the daughter of the late Malcolm G. Moore and Margaret Oakley Moore. She was a member of Creedmoor United Methodist Church and was the Postmaster at Lyon Service Station in Northside for many years.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, February 23, 2020 in the Eakes Funeral Home Chapel in Creedmoor by Rev. Ben Rouse. Burial will be in the Lyon Family Cemetery in Creedmoor.

Surviving are four daughters, Angela Gooch (Bobby), Susan Martin (Steve) Carolyn Vickers (Brant), and Deborah Lyon; two sons, Charles Carter Lyon, William Thomas Lyon (Misty); a sister, June Harrington; one granddaughter and six grandsons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Lyon.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 – 1:45 PM at Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor and at other times at the home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society of Granville County, P.O. Box 385, Butner, NC 27509.

Online condolences can be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com Select obits.

Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor is assisting the Lyon Family.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 23, 2020
