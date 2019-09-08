|
Faye W. Tarlton
January 9, 1940 - September 7, 2019
Hillsborough
Faye W. Tarlton of Efland, 79, died September 7, 2019. She was born in Orange County, NC, to Tommy and Bessie Womble. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1958. She married Drew Allen Tarlton, Sr. in 1959. The young couple had Drew Alan, Jr. in April 1960.
Faye worked for Burlington Industries as seamstress and manager for 35 years and was an avid reader and diehard Carolina fan.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Drew Sr. and son, Drew, Jr. She is survived by her sisters: Joan Womble Morgan, Chambersburg, PA, Theresa Womble Hackler (Doug) and several special nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2 pm with visitation at 1 pm at Walkers Funeral Home, 204 N. Churton St., Hillsborough, NC.
To honor Faye's love of children, in lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to the Children's Ministries at Efland United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 121, Efland, NC 27243.
The Tarlton family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough .
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 8, 2019