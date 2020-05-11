Florence Blank
1918 - 2020
Florence Weiss Blank

May 4, 1918 - May 5, 2020

Henrico, VA

102, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She had a love for learning. Florence taught in many of the different schools in the city of Richmond and state of Virginia. She also taught teachers in Washington, DC and Durham, NC. Her passion for reading and writing showed through her years of tutoring in her home on West Grace St. There she taught the learning method that her father invented called the Weiss Method of Learning English. Mrs. Blank was preceded in death by her husband Bernard Blank. She is survived by her brother, Dr. Armand Weiss of Falls Church, VA; her sister, Carolyn Guertin of Richmond, VA; nephew, Rhett Weiss and nieces, Jo Ann and Cheryl Weiss and numerous great nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Richmond Beth-El Cemetery at Forest Lawn. To join us via livestream please go to www.bliley's.com for the link and to leave condolences. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ida Hill Scholarship, PO Box 35259, Richmond, VA 23235.

Published in Herald Sun on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Richmond Beth-El Cemetery at Forest Lawn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jackie Mayfield
Significant Other
