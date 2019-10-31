|
Florence Odessa Freeman
April 13, 1997 - Oct. 10, 2019
Chapel Hill
Florence was born in Logan, West Virginia on April 13, 1997 and died in Asheville, North Carolina on October 10, 2019, she was 22 years old.
She is survived by her mother Nicole Boten, her stepfather Donald Chambers, her brother, Timothy Gill all of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and her sister Samantha Shoemaker of Boswell, Indiana. She is part of a large family who love her dearly.
Florence grew up in Chapel Hill and attended Northwood High School and Community College in Chatham County. She often attended church at Merritt's Chapel UMC with her grandmother Becky Chambers. She was a spirited but kindly person and her family rejoices in the knowledge that she is at peace and with her Lord.
In lieu of flowers, Friends wishing to express their sympathy may make a contribution in her name to the Durham Rescue Mission Victory Program P.O. Box 11858, Durham, NC 27703.
