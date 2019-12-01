|
Floyd Clayton "Pete" Shankle, Jr.
Durham
Floyd Clayton "Pete" Shankle, Jr., 67, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home. He was born in Durham, the son of Joyce Briggs Cagle and the late Floyd Clayton "Pete" Shankle, Sr. He was preceded in death by his mom, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Shankle and sister, Patricia Caldwell. Mr. Shankle was a graduate of Appalachian State University and a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. After 30 years of service, he retired from the Durham Public School System where he served as teacher and coach. Pete touched the lives of many young people in his teaching and coaching careers at Southern High School and Voyager Academy.
Pete loved Appalachian State football, Yankees baseball and UNC sports.
During his career some of the many awards he received were: (2001) Southern Baseball Stadium named "Pete Shankle Stadium" approved by DPS School Board; (2001) NCHSAA " Homer Thompson 8 Who Make a Difference Award", (2001) NCAAHPERD - Coach of the Year; (2002) NCHSAA "Leon Brogden Special Person Award"; (2003) NCHSAA "Outstanding Contribution and Recognition Award First 90 Years"; (2013) Durham Sports Club – "Hugo Germino – Outstanding Ambassador of Sports Award"; and (2015) Inducted into the N.C. Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame
In addition to his mother, Mr. Shankle is survived by his wife, Karen Goss Shankle; brothers, Dee Shankle, John A. Barrett, III, Robert N. Barrett and wife Tracy and step-son, Jason Price.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 3 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Rev. John Blake officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, December 2 at Clements Funeral Home.
Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations can be made to Voyager Baseball, 4302 Ben Franklin Blvd, Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 1, 2019