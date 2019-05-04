Floyd Junior Melvin



Durham



Floyd Junior Melvin, age 92, of Durham, NC died Thursday morning, May 2, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Alamance.



Mr. Melton was born May 11, 1926 in Person County, NC son of the late Floyd William & Florence Victoria Shearin Melton and was husband of nearly 60 years to the late Gyrtie Syrilda Sherman Melton. He was a supervisor retired from Byrd's Food Stores and was a member of First Baptist Church in Durham, NC. Mr. Melton served as Deacon for six different churches, was a Sunday school supervisor, enjoyed hunting in his earlier years, and enjoyed dancing in his later years.



Surviving are a daughter, Bonnie M. Collins & husband, Ira of Burlington, NC, two grandsons, Dr. Todd M. Huff & wife, Dr. Beejal Huff of Holly Springs, NC, Robert C. Huff & wife, Natalie of Loris, SC, three great grandchildren, Emma Huff, Izzie Huff, Jackson Huff, brother, Wayne Melton & wife, Phyllis of Franklinton, NC, and companion of 15 years, Inez Rackley.



In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Melton is preceded in death by a brother, W.S. Melton, sister, Alma Puryear, and two identical twin granddaughters.



Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 in the Strickland and Jones Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Andy Winn and Pastor Dave Winstead officiating. Interment will follow in the Burchwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends and guests prior to the service from 1:00 till 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the funeral home.



Pallbearers will be Wayne Collins, Roger Manuel, Craig W. Melton, Andy Puryear, Richard D. Sherman, Jr., and Ryan Sherman.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Home of Alamance, 918 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215.



Arrangements are by Strickland and Jones Memorial Funeral Services, 1810 Durham, Road, Roxboro, NC 27573. Online condolences may be made at stricklandandjonesfs.com Published in HeraldSun on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary