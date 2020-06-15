Floyd Scott
1937 - 2020
Floyd Wayne Scott

September 27, 1937 - June 10, 2020

Durham

Floyd Wayne Scott was born on September 27, 1937 to the late Clarence and Carrie Scott of Bahama, North Carolina.On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, the Lord called him home. He leaves to cherish his memories,one sister,Carol S. Burton(Shelly,Sr.),and one brother, Clarence Scott,Jr.(Joan),both of Durham, and a host of nephews,nieces,and friends.Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Holloway Memorial Funeral Home.Graveside rites will be held on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Beechwood Cemetery, 3300 Fayetteville Street, Durham, North Carolina 27707. Service arrangements have been entrusted to Holloway Memorial Funeral Home 2502 NC-55, Durham, North Carolina, 27713.

Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

