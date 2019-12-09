|
Frances Davis Brown
Durham
Frances Davis Brown, 89, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham. Mrs. Brown was born in Davidson County, NC to the late Charlie Broadus Davis and Vera Almaree Glasscoe Davis. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brown was also predeceased by her brother, Lee Davis (Jean Ann).
Mrs. Brown was a retired bookkeeper from Durham County Public Schools, and was a faithful member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She always put her children's needs before her own.
Mrs. Brown in survived by her husband of 65 years, Kenneth Floyd Brown, Sr.; sons, Ken Brown, Jr. (Rhonda), Danny Brown (Jane); daughters, Emily Scott (Steve), Christy Thomas (Gus); grandchildren, Kenny Brown III (Jessie), Daniel Brown II (Heather), Sana Moore, Jessica Scott, Davis Scott, Aubree Porter (Chris), Sydnee Thomas; great-grandchildren, Allysa Thomas, Isaiah Brown, Camden Brown, Malachi Brown; niece, Linda Davis Smith (Tommy); and nephew, Charlie Davis (Vicki).
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Rev. Don Chasteen and Dr. Gus Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in High Point, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Duke HomeCare and Hospice at Hock Family Pavilion: Attn: Office of Development, 4023 N. Roxboro St., Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 9, 2019