Services Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 (919) 596-8269 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Fletcher's Chapel United Methodist Church Frances Dryden

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Frances Dryden



Durham



On the morning of February 25, 2019, Frances Dryden of Durham went to be with the Lord at the age of 85.



Frances was born to Floyd and Laura Jones in 1933. She attended Braggtown School and worked for General Telephone for many years where she retired. In 1950 she married Staley Griffin and together they raised two children, Mike Griffin and Lisa O'Steen (Derick).



Frances enjoyed camping, flower gardening, traveling abroad and dogs, but her church was always at the center of her life.



Frances is preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother Watts, her first husband Staley and her second husband Dan Hobgood. She is survived by her two children, two sisters, Fay and Sandra, a brother, Ken and a loving husband Wallace, two step daughters Joy Cummings (Steve) and Kathy White, five grandchildren, and a great grandchild.



Funeral arrangements will be provided by Hudson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Fletcher's Chapel United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 27, 2019