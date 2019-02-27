Home

Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Fletcher's Chapel United Methodist Church

Frances Dryden


Frances Dryden Obituary
Frances Dryden

Durham

On the morning of February 25, 2019, Frances Dryden of Durham went to be with the Lord at the age of 85.

Frances was born to Floyd and Laura Jones in 1933. She attended Braggtown School and worked for General Telephone for many years where she retired. In 1950 she married Staley Griffin and together they raised two children, Mike Griffin and Lisa O'Steen (Derick).

Frances enjoyed camping, flower gardening, traveling abroad and dogs, but her church was always at the center of her life.

Frances is preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother Watts, her first husband Staley and her second husband Dan Hobgood. She is survived by her two children, two sisters, Fay and Sandra, a brother, Ken and a loving husband Wallace, two step daughters Joy Cummings (Steve) and Kathy White, five grandchildren, and a great grandchild.

A viewing will take place at Hudson Funeral Home on Thursday, February 28th, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and a funeral service at Fletcher's Chapel United Methodist Church on Friday March 1st at 11:00 a.m. before she is laid to rest at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements will be provided by Hudson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Fletcher's Chapel United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 27, 2019
