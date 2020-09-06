Frances Faison DuBose Bohlayer
November 1, 1938 - September 4, 2020
Asheville
On September 4th, 2020 and after a brief illness, Fay passed away in the company of loving family.
She was a kind, generous and quick-witted southern lady with charm and grace. Her personal relationship and deep love for the Lord was an inspiration to all. She was a wellspring of love and a giver, more concerned with others than herself. As an acclaimed painter and sculptor, she captured the beauty and humor of God's Creation with clarity and honesty. Love of life and a compassionate nature brought her to the service and care of His lesser creatures, especially with dogs and horses.
After growing up at the Meadowmont house in Chapel Hill, NC, she graduated summa cum laude from Bryn Mawr college and began married life as the wife of a surgeon and birthed three children. All remain in debt of the loving kindness which only the most inspired of mothers can embody.
She is survived by her three children and their families, Christopher Hill Bradley (Bebe) of Charlotte, NC; Edward McClain Bradley (Andrea) of Atlanta, GA; Diana Faison Bradley Eudy (Stephen) of Asheville, NC; grandchildren, Kerry DuBose Bradley (Laura) of Plano, TX; Shannyn Wood Bradley Pierce (Trevor) of Aubrey, TX; Jordan McClain Bradley of Atlanta, GA; Christian DuBose Bradley of Atlanta, GA; Grayson Rose Bradley of Atlanta, GA; Devereux DuBose Eudy of Asheville, NC, and by her great-grandchildren: Rowen Alexander Pierce and Jackson Wayne Pierce, both of Aubrey, TX.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in the Chapel of Walker's Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private burial will be in the DuBose Family Cemetery.
May God bless Fay, this child of God, who has now returned home.
The Bohlayer family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill.
