1934-2019



Chapel Hill



Frances Elizabeth Greco (nee. Firor) died peacefully on April 23rd, 2019. Born in Thurmont, Maryland in 1934, she was the daughter of Thomas Fred and Pauline Virginia Firor. She moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina in 1978.



She enjoyed relaxing on her deck while watching the birds and she never missed her beloved Tarheels play basketball. She is remembered for her gorgeous blue eyes, the lilt of her laugh, her loving smile and great sense of humor.



Frances' kindheartedness, caring and love touched everyone who was fortunate to meet her. To say she had a giving spirit would not do her justice. She felt it was so important to help those less fortunate, and always looked for the good in everyone she met. By giving to Charities and Non-Profit Organizations and volunteering in her community, she truly wished to help make others' lives better.



Frances is survived by her three children, Laura Ann Greco of Decatur, Ga., Thomas Anthony Greco and wife Lisa of Carrboro, NC, and Michael Dominic Greco of Seattle; her nieces Mary Craca and Kathleen Maris, and nephews Thomas Whipp and David Whipp, all of Maryland. She will also be missed by her many friends in Chapel Hill.



Frances will be laid to rest at 'Our lady of Mt. Carmel" church in Thurmont, Md., alongside her mother, father, brother John and sister Theresa. In lieu of flowers, Frances asks:



"If, by chance, you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or a word to someone who needs you. If you do what i asked, I will live forever"



Published in HeraldSun on May 16, 2019