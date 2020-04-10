Home

Frances Hayes

Frances Hayes Obituary
Frances Hayes

December 27, 1934 - April 4, 2020

Durham, NC

Frances R. Hayes, 85, passed away, Saturday April 4, 2020, in her daughters home surrounded by family. She was a loving mother to her eight children, a caring sister and a devoted wife for 59 years, to her late husband, of Albert Hayes Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fannie Rives and Leo Boyd, her brother John Lee Rives, sister MaryJo Pullin, and two sons, Albert Hayes Jr, and Ricardo Hayes. She is survived by one sister, AnneLee Rives.

Frances loved animals, a good food, animals, music and family gathering. Always one to speak her mind, she never shied away from giving her opinion or a sincere compliment. She loved her beloved birth place, Durham, she often would recount all the places she ever lived with in the city and the "Durham" folk she loved with fondness. She is survived by her sons, Stephen Hayes, Michael Hayes, daughters Beverly Hayes-Poole(Clyde), Felicia Hayes, Sharen Hayes-Lewis (Danny), Karen Hayes-Raymond(Herold). Her kindness, love and loyalty to family and friends will be greatly missed.

Due to state-mandated restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial to celebrate the life of Frances will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Ellis D Jones Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.ellisdjones.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 10, 2020
