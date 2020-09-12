Frances Chitty Hinnant



April 27, 1923 - September 4, 2020



Durham



Frances Chitty Hinnant, 97 of Durham passed away on September 4, 2020 at her home in Durham, North Carolina.



Frances Eva Chitty was born on April 27, 1923 in Murfreesboro, North Carolina to Ola Aubrey and Eva Boyette Chitty. In addition to her parents, Frances is pre-deceased by her husband of 72 years, Charles Penny Hinnant, and her sons Francis (Frank) Boyette Hinnant and Charles (Chuck) Ellis Hinnant. She is also pre-deceased by her sisters Ola A. Duncan and Bettie Chappell, and her three brothers Redmond, Charles and Malcolm Chitty.



Frances is survived by her son, Dan Bernard Hinnant (Marilyn) of Arizona and her daughter, Penny Hinnant Bowman (Roger) of Virginia. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; Matt Hinnant (Kristi), Andy Hinnant (Anna), Jamie Hinnant Hill (Benjamin), Scott Hinnant (Kimber), Drew Bowman (fiancé Tiffany), Daman Bowman (fiancé Roslyn) and Lori Hinnant Sigal (Peter). Frances is survived by nine great-grandchildren. She also survived by sister Parthenia Gurganious of Maryland.



Frances attended Chowan College and the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina (UNC-Greensboro), which is remembered as "the WC" by its many alumnae of the period. Frances spent most of her career working for the Social Security Administration. She was an active member of The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE). Frances was a long-standing member of Yates Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina where she was active in many different capacities and loved participating in Sunday School classes.



A memorial and committal service will be held at her home on Friday September 18, 2020 at 11:00am with Reverend Christopher Ingram officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11am just prior to the service. The service will be held outside around her flowers and in the yard she loved. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yates Baptist Church, 2819 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC 27707.



