Memorial service 2:00 PM Mt Sylvan United Methodist Church Frances Horn Wilkinson

Frances Horn Wilkinson died peacefully at the Friendship House in Croasdaile Village in Durham, North Carolina on May 24, 2019.



She was born in Durham on February 16, 1918 and was the daughter of the late Nellie Morgan Horn and John Edgar Horn. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years Thomas Wray Wilkinson; sisters, Mary Lou Horn Keith and Irene Horn; brother, Hugh Spencer Horn; and her dear Aunt Irene Phillips Townsend.



From the age of eight until high school graduation, Fan was a resident of the Baptist Children's Home in Thomasville, North Carolina. She told many good stories of learning to swim, playing tennis and the piano, and of plans made by the girls in her cottage for midnight raids on the kitchen when their housemother was sleeping. She returned to Durham to attend Crofts Business College and worked at Fidelity Bank. She and her husband Tom, a pilot and a builder, have three children, Anita Wilkinson Brame (James Ballard Brame, Jr.), Thomas Wray Wilkinson, Jr. (Peggy Schultz), and Charles Timothy Wilkinson (Kathie Stevens).



She is also survived by her grandchildren, Amy Brame Stanfield (Mercer Stanfield) of Durham, Anna Brame Goodmon (Jimmy Goodmon) of Raleigh, Jennifer Blackwood Rogers (Lance Rogers) of Creedmoor, Melissa Blackwood Long (Blake Long) of Clayton, Andrew Timothy Wilkinson (Hilary Lichty) of Raleigh, and Aaron Steven Wilkinson (Mandy Priddy) of Bahama. Her precious great-grandchildren are Mercer, Jim, May and Wren Stanfield, Fletcher, Watts, Walker, and Frances Goodmon, Paige and Tate Wilkinson, Adeline and Archer Wilkinson, Jordan and Luke Rogers, and Spencer, Tyler, and Barrett Long.



Fan's passions were her family, her church, cooking with her husband Tom, gardening, and most especially babysitting. She was known for her "glass half full attitude", her gracious nature, her gratitude for small kindnesses, and her makeup regime. Fan was embraced by the loving, caring, professional staff at Friendship House. The family is forever grateful for their care and for Rebecca Poe and the Hospice team.



A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, May 30th at 2 p.m. at Mt Sylvan United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Duke HomeCare and Hospice: Office of Development, 4321 Medical Park Dr., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704; or to Mt Sylvan United Methodist Church: 5731 N. Roxboro Rd., Durham, NC 27712.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.