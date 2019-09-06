|
|
Frances Ellen Love
November 5, 1935 - September 3, 2019
Durham
Frances Ellen Hennessey Love, a long-time resident of Durham, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 after an extensive illness. Frances was born in Paris, Kentucky on November 5, 1935 to John Anthony Hennessey and Mary Kathryn Hennessey. Frances graduated from Lexington Catholic High School and attended the University of Kentucky. She was a Brownie Leader with the Girl Scouts in 1961 and loved being a camp counselor. She was introduced to the love of her life, Thomas Anderson Love, II of Durham, by her best friends Betty and Billy Rice. They went on a double date ice skating and were married within six months on July 7, 1962. Tom and Frances were true loves. Tom worked at Liggett Myers in Paris, Kentucky after graduating from Duke University until he transferred to Durham in 1969. Frances was loved by her neighbors of over 48 years and enjoyed being a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. Frances served on the board of Hope Valley School PTA and as grade-mother for both of her children. She was a member of the Garden Club and Book Club. Frances was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters. She later became a member of Holy Infant Catholic Church where she loved her church family and had strong faith.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Anderson Love, II, her brother John "Jack" Hennessey, decorated serviceman who was killed at Iwo Jima, her brother Larry "Dude" Hennessey who coached football at the University of Alabama, Mary Margaret "Susie" Ritchey who was like a second mother to Frances with a bond that was unbreakable. Frances leaves behind her daughter, Margaret Love Wolford, her son, Anthony Connelly Love, his wife, Melissa Yates Love and three beloved grandchildren, Brett Anderson Love, Brooke Lorran Love and Jeffrey Thomas Love Wolford.
Frances was proud of her Irish heritage and never met a stranger. She will be forever missed and loved by many.
The family is grateful to the staff of Vintage Gardens and Transitions Life Care of Wake County for the loving care and support they gave to Frances and her family.
A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11:00am on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Holy Infant Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Matthew Catholic Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00pm Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Hall-Wynne Funeral Services.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Vintage Gardens, LLC or Transitions Life Care of Wake County.
Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; Select obituaries.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 6, 2019