Frances Rigsbee Kelly
Apex
Ms. Frances Rigsbee Kelly, 78, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her home.
Ms. Kelly was born October 12, 1940 to the late Marvin and Leola Rigsbee in Morrisville, NC. She retired from Fairy Finishing Plant as a supervisor. Ms. Kelly attended Lowes Grove Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Ms. Kelly is survived by her sons, Tommy R. Mills, Jr. (Nancy) of Raleigh, NC, Mike Mills (Tisha) of Durham; daughter, Lisa Terrill (Matt) of Apex, NC; brother, David Rigsbee (Bobbie Jean) of Franklinton, NC; sister-in-law, Ann Rigsbee; grandchildren, Brittany Mills and Brandon Mills (Alexandra); great-grandson, Patrick Mills.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home and other times at the home. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Lowes Grove Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Woody Freeze. Burial will follow at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Cary, NC.
Pallbearers will be Steve Rayborn, David Rigsbee, Mark Rigsbee, Jamie Rigsbee, Brandon Mills and Andrew Breneman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 29, 2019