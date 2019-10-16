|
Frank Belton "B.J." Joyner III
Grand Haven
Frank Belton "B.J." Joyner III, age 57 of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Remus, MI. He was born on November 9, 1961 in Wilmington, NC to Belton and Louise (Vance) Joyner Jr. B.J. married Robin Wright on November 11, 2017 in Grand Haven. B.J. was an active member of the United Methodist Church of the Dunes, and worked as VP in Sales and Marketing in retail for many years. He loved cooking, golfing, and working in his yard. He also enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams: the St. Louis Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, and Duke University. B.J. loved playing, watching and coaching baseball, and especially enjoyed playing cars with his grandson, Lucas. B.J. will be lovingly remembered and missed by his beloved wife, Robin; sons, Belton, Vance, and Grady Liam; father, Belton Joyner Jr.; step-son, Kyle Mokma; step-daughter, Megan (Ryan) Haaksma; special aunt, Peggy Ann Joyner; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Joyner. The Memorial Service for B.J. will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at United Methodist Church of the Dunes with Pastor Lou Grettenberger officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 17th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be made to United Methodist Church of the Dunes - Youth Ministry Fund or Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services in Kentwood. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign B.J.'s online guestbook.
