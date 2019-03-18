|
|
Frank Jacobs, Jr.
Durham
It is with great sadness that the family of Frank Jacobs, Jr. announces his passing on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the age of 72 years.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Maggie Lee Walker Jacobs; two daughters, Evelyn Hammiel and Sharon Jacobs; two sons, Aaron Jacobs and Seon Glenn, and a host of other family members.
Services are entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc. and will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1311 Morehead Ave., Durham, North Carolina 27707. The family will greet friends at 11:00 a.m. and the service will begin at 12:00 noon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 18, 2019