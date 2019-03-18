Home

Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Calvary Baptist Church
1311 Morehead Ave.
Durham, NC
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
First Calvary Baptist Church
1311 Morehead Ave.
Durham, NC
Frank Jacobs Jr.


Frank Jacobs Jr. Obituary
Frank Jacobs, Jr.

Durham

It is with great sadness that the family of Frank Jacobs, Jr. announces his passing on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the age of 72 years.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Maggie Lee Walker Jacobs; two daughters, Evelyn Hammiel and Sharon Jacobs; two sons, Aaron Jacobs and Seon Glenn, and a host of other family members.

Services are entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc. and will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1311 Morehead Ave., Durham, North Carolina 27707. The family will greet friends at 11:00 a.m. and the service will begin at 12:00 noon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 18, 2019
