Dr. Frank Mayo Ramos



August 18, 1932 - May 10, 2020



Durham



Dr. Frank Mayo Ramos of Durham, NC died at the age of 87 on Sunday, May 10th, 2020 after a brief illness while living in Wilmington NC.



Frank was born on August 18, 1932 in Saltillo, Mexico where he lived until moving to Durham, NC when he was 5 years old. He gained his love for music and the arts growing up in his aunt's Godwin's School of Dance. After graduating from Durham High School where he served as Drum Major, he attended The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he supported the Tarheels as a cheerleader and earned his bachelor's degree in English.



Prior to his service in the US Army in the Korean War, he fell in love with Manteo and Ocracoke while performing in the Lost Colony alongside Andy Griffith. In 1959 he returned to UNC Chapel Hill and received his Doctorate in Medical Dentistry. Frank opened his first dental practice in 1965 and enjoyed over 50 years of serving and helping the Durham community. After retiring from fulltime dentistry in 2005, he continued to serve patients across Eastern NC until a few months before his death.



Frank was a life-time member of the North Carolina Dental Society, sat as President of the Durham/Orange County Dental Society, and enjoyed being a member of the study group. He cherished his days as "coach" for the YMCA and Westminster Church youth basketball & baseball leagues and was a longtime member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church. While supporting Ducks Unlimited for over half of his life, he loved fishing with his sons, especially in the outer banks, and enjoyed sharing stories and socializing with friends at Hope Valley Country Club. Frank was a passionate advocate for those less fortunate and humbly provided his services, time and contributions to many worthy causes.



Frank's greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was able to do more of this in his later years with the help of Flor Acevedo who assisted the family for over 12 years with her love and support. He will be remembered by so many for his infectious smile, his kind heart, his explosive laugh, and his compassionate spirit.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Anne James Ramos; along with three children; daughter Brooke Singletary and her husband Jon; son Christian Ramos; son David Ramos and his wife Allyson; his grandchildren Dawn Singletary, Chesley Ramos, Grayson Ramos and Sailor Ramos; brother Doug Wingerter and his wife Julie; his brothers and sister from Saltillo; and family members from Durham. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mayo Page Wingerter, and father, Frank Ramos.



A memorial service with family and friends will take place at a later date to be announced.



