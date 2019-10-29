|
|
Frankie Ellis Basil
Durham
Frankie Ellis Basil, 64, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Ms. Basil was born in Elizabethtown, N.C. to the late James Franklin Ellis and Pamell Bullard Ellis. In addition to her parents, Ms. Basil was also predeceased by her husband, Lewis Basil, Sr.
Ms. Basil retired from Suntrust Bank as a Mortgage Specialist. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Durham.
Ms. Basil is survived by her sisters, Debra Ann Combs and Mary Ellis Atkins; and her faithful feline companion, Jiggy.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 1st at Edgewood Baptist Church with Pastor David Trump officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to the Animal Protection Society of Durham: 2117 E. Club Blvd., Durham, NC 27704; or to : 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 29, 2019