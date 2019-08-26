|
Frankie Tilley Tutor
Mebane
Frankie Tilley Tutor, 73, of Mebane passed away peacefully at Duke University Medical Center surrounded by family on August 23. She grew up in Durham where she lived until moving to Mebane in 2012. She was the daughter of the late William C. Tilley Jr. and Ethel Tilley. She retired from RTI and Grace Lutheran Church. She was a former longtime member of Faith Baptist Church in Durham and was currently a member of Crosslink Community Church in Mebane.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Steve Tutor of the home; son, Scott Tutor (Sherri) of Efland; brother, William "Bill" Tilley III of Wilmington; sisters, Ann Tilley Greene of Wilmington, Vicki Snyder and Carole Woods of New Jersey and Celia Gullickson of Florida; grandchildren, Kendall Tutor Moore (Nathan) and Jacob Tutor (Karsen); a great grandson, Asher Moore, and a host of nieces and nephews and very special friends. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Tilley.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26 from 6-8pm at McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Mebane and at other times at her residence. A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday at Crosslink Community Church located at 3445 Old Hillsborough Road, Mebane with Rev. Ken Tilley and Rev. Roger Wall officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Haiti Ministry at Crosslink Community Church.
3445 Old Hillsborough Road, Mebane, NC, 27302.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 26, 2019