Franklin L. Canfield, Jr. 62, passed away on Feb. 28, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He served 25 years in the US Army 1st Calvary Airborne Division at Fort Hood, Texas and he served in Desert Storm. He retired as a Master Sergeant. After retirement he worked as a DSL Helicopter Technician for many years. During his Military Service he received many awards and medals including 2 Bronze Stars.



Franklin was born in Hagerstown, Md. to Franklin L. Canfield, Sr. and Bernice Miner Canfield on May 20, 1956. He was preceded in death by his father Franklin L. Canfield, Sr. and his brother Timothy R. Canfield. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan, his son Franklin L. Canfield III (Nicole), of Colorado, his daughter Monica Ann Canfield of Texas, and Granddaughter Emily Ann Marie King of Texas, his mother Bernice Miner Canfield, his sister Robin C. Dennis (Richard) of Durham, NC and Nephew Anthony J. Justice of Texas. He is also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins in MD, PA, NC and MS.



Before joining the Military, he lived with his family in Oxford, NC. He attended Granville County schools. He played Little League Baseball, Football and ran Track.



Franklin was a loving, caring Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend. He will be dearly missed by all.