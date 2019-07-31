|
|
Franz "Blue" Lunsford
Durham
Franz "Blue" Lunsford, 83, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham. He was born to the late Harvey and Biddie Roundtree Lunsford. In addition to his parents, Mr. Lunsford was also predeceased by his wife, Helen Lunsford.
Mr. Lunsford worked as a 911 communicator for many years and later was employed as a security officer at Northgate Mall. He had a passion for driving around in his convertible and he loved spending time with his two grandsons.
Mr. Lunsford is survived by his son, Shawn Lunsford (Justine); grandchildren, Collin Lunsford, Liam Lunsford; brother, Wendel Lunsford; and sisters, Alwilda Odom, Bryanoleene Walker.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2nd at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions may be made to Duke HomeCare and Hospice at Hock Family Pavilion, Attn: Office of Development, 4321 Medical Park Dr., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704.
Published in HeraldSun on July 31, 2019