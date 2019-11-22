|
|
Fred C. Black, Jr.
August 10, 1946- November 18, 2019
Timberlake
Fred Clarence Black, Jr., 73, of Timberlake, died Monday, November 18, 2019. Born in Chatham County, GA, he was the son of the late Fred C. Black, Sr. and Lois Purvis Black. He is preceded in death by his brother, William Glen Black.
Mr. Black was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Durham and was actively involved in mentoring and developing Christian youth under the Catholic Raleigh Diocese. Mr. Black loved his wife, son, and grandchildren. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and riding around on his land on his golf cart. Fred enjoyed antiquing, traveling cross-country, and driving for long distances. He was an avid Duke Basketball fan. Fred loved spending time with his wife and his Starbucks friends at the Guess Road location in Durham.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 53 years, Patty A. Black of Timberlake; son, Fred Clarence Black III and wife, Stephanie of Raleigh; sister, Brenda Steiner of Savannah, GA; four grandchildren: Avery Black, Andrew Black, Natalie Gore and Delaney Gore; two sisters-in-law: Mabel Garrett (Herbert) of Timberlake and Rebecca Emory of Hillsborough.
Memorial service will be 11 AM Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Brooks & White Chapel with Chaplain Lisa Brown Cole officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service (10-11 AM).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Condolences may be made to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 22, 2019