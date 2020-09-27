Gaddis Russell

Gaddis RussellFebruary 3, 1925 - September 22, 2020Cedar GroveGaddis Russell, 95, born to the late Clyde and Nannie Fuller Russell February 3, 1925, passed away September 22, 2020 in Pruitt Nursing Home, Durham, N.C. The husband of the late Jerrine Russell.A graveside service and burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday in Snow Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 3947 Hwy 119 North, Mebane, NC 27302He served in the Navy 1944-1946 in WWII during the bombing of Pearl Harbor and received an Honorable Discharge.Survivors are son, Tony E. Russell and wife, Wanda of Cedar Grove; daughter, Carol Johnson and husband, Dr. Charles Johnson of Durham; brothers, Herman Russell and wife, Rhumineer, of Reidsville and Bennie Russell of Philadelphia, PA; sisters, Macie Fllythe, of Florida and Magaline Anthony of Washington, DC.Public viewing of Mr. Russell, Sunday 10:00 a.m., until 6:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home Sunday, 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.